BLACK FALCON delivers strong team performance in Bathurst 12 Hour

05.02.2020 / MaP

ORANGE1 FFF RACING TEAM by ACM lived an unlucky debut in the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Bathurst. Representing Lamborghini Squadra Corse on the world stage of the manufacturer championship for the first time, the Chinese squad showed a good potential, qualifying more >>

Intercontinental GT Challenge During the final free practice session of the Bathurst 12 Hour, the HubAuto Corsa entry was involved in an accident which forced the crew to withdraw from the competition.The Ferrari 488 GT3, more >>

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) showed strong pace in the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour, running inside the top five for much of the race in the #18 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 before a late brake change saw them drop a number of places.Returning to the mountain venue with the more >>

The incredible heat at the Intercontinental GT Challenge season opener posed a huge challenge for Mario Farnbacher and the Honda Racing team JAS. The Ansbach native’s debut in Down Under Bathurst didn’t turn out to be a lucky one and due to technical issues, he and his teammates Renger van der Zande and Dane Cameron, had to retire early with the NSX GT3 EVO. more >>

Intercontinental GT ChallengeBathurst 12 HourSunday, February 2nd 2020Maximilian Götz, Mercedes-AMG Team Triple Eight Race Engineering #888: “First of all, thanks to Triple Eight for giving me a super car. S more >>

Intercontinental GT ChallengeBathurst 12 HourSunday, February 2nd 2020Mercedes-AMG started the new Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli season with a strong team achievement, a podium finish and the p more >>

The Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 was unable to finish the Bathurst 12 Hour (AUS), the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. One week after their highly-acclaimed class victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona (USA), drivers A more >>

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia will go down in history as one of the toughest ever. R-Motorsport were faced with many setbacks in the race and were only 16th at the chequered flag. The Swiss team had high hopes initially, as Jake De more >>

Round one of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Australia Kelvin van der Linde turns the fastest race lap Podium in the Pro-Am class for customer team Hallmarc more >>

Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 HourMount Panorama CircuitSunday, February 2nd 2020Jules Gounon, #7 Bentley Team M-Sport Continental GT3: “It was an amazing race. “It was really, really tense a more >>

-M-Sport beat McLaren and Mercedes-AMG at Australia’s International Enduro- $25,200 AUD raised for local bushfire appeal- World-class field attracts record three-day attendance more >>

Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 HourMount Panorama CircuitSunday, February 2nd 2020 1 7 & more >>

KCMG-run Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 car shared by Edoardo Liberati, Swiss Alexandre Imperatori and Brazil’s João Paulo de Oliveira will start from the second row at the Bathurst 12 Hours.At his second appearance in the Mount Panorama race, more >>

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) began the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour weekend with strong speed, qualifying fourth in the #18 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3. After Alexandre Imperatori and Edoardo Liberati demonstrated good pace during the practice sessions, Moun more >>

Intercontinental GT ChallengeBathurst 12 HourSaturday, February 1st, 2020Fritz Enzinger (Vice President Motorsport): “I wanted nothing more than pole position for more >>

Qualifying, Intercontinental GT Challenge, round 1, Bathurst 12 Hour/AustraliaAn ideal qualifying for the Porsche customer team Absolute Racing at the opening round of this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge: Porsche works driver M more >>

R-Motorsport’s qualifying at Bathurst was a roller-coaster of disappointment tinged with optimism. While Jake Dennis, Scott Dixon and Rick Kelly made it through into the pole shootout for the top ten starting positions, their team-mates’ race weekend ended prematurely. more >>

- Absolute Racing ace tops Pirelli Pole Shootout and wins Allan Simonsen Trophy- As many different manufacturers qualify in the top-four Matt Campbell’s sensational Shootout lap sealed Porsche a first-ever Liqui-Moly Bathurst 1 more >>

2020 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 HourMOUNT PANORAMA - BATHURSTSaturday, February 1st 2020QUALIFYING COMBINED Q1 Q2 T10Matt Campbell’s sensational Shootout lap sealed Porsche a first-ever Liqui-Moly Bath more >>

MOUNT PANORAMA - BATHURSTBathurst 12 HourQUALIFYING COMBINED Q1 Q2Saturday, February 1st 20201 911 Absolute Racing M.Jaminet/P.Pilet/ M.Campbell Porsche GT3 R 4000 PRO Q2 2:03.4336*2 77 Mercedes-A more >>

Michele Beretta will start his 2020 season in great style, racing in the prestigious Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour. Michele has been chosen from the team Black Falcon to attend the Australian challenge at the wheel of a Mercedes AMG GT3.The opp more >>

Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli's biggest-ever Bathurst entry ready to kick off 2020 Down Under- #IntGTC championship debuts for Aston Martin and Lamborghini22 cars representing nine full-seaso more >>

Bathurst 12 HoursMount Panorama CircuitFriday, January 31st 2020Shane van Gisbergen heads Triple Eight one-two in final Friday practiceTriple Eight has ended Friday&rs more >>

- Am Cup champions Macpherson and Porter back for moreAustralian squad AMAC Motorsport will compete in GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS’s GT3 Am Cup category for a third consecutive season this year.Reigning class champio more >>

Intercontinental GT Challenge - 12H Bathurst 2020 preview Friday, January 3108:40 / 22:40 (-1 day) - 1st free practice09:15 / 23:15 (-1 day) - 2nd free practice12:20 / 02:20 - 3rd free practice15:05 more >>

- HubAuto Corsa again spearheading Maranello’s #IntGTC attack Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli will feature a record-breaking nine full-season manufacturers in 2020 after Ferrari reconfirmed its commitment to the world’s more >>

Intercontinental GT Challenge - 12H Bathurst 2020 preview BLACK FALCON will race 2 Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars at the 12-hour race in Bathurst, Australia, this coming weekend (31.01. - 02.02.2020), which marks the start of the Intercontinental GT Cha more >>

Between restrospective and prospectiveIn 2015 Alpine chose the International Automobile Festival (FAI) to present the Alpine Vision Gran Turismo.In January 2018 the Alpine A110 receives the award for the most be more >>

The twelve-hour IGTC curtain-raiser at Bathurst (31 January - 2 February) will mark a special occasion for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport as, for the first time in the history of the Customer Racing Programme, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 will be competing on the Australian continent. The more >>

The Rome-based driver to contest the Australian 12-hour for the second time sharing a KCMG run Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 car with Imperatori and De Oliveira Following the brilliant last year’s debut when he secured the seve more >>

Matteo Cairoli starts this weekend the new season making his Bathurst 12 Hour debut. The 23-year-old Italian will team up with Porsche works driver Dirk Werner and Thomas Preining, sharing a 911 GT3 R car run by Absolute Racing.For the first time Cairoli more >>

2020 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 HourMount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales31 January - 2 February, 2020Schedule: (time - AEDST, GMT+11)Friday, 31 January08:40am - Practice#1 (30-min more >>

2020 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 HourAfter an Am-Cup podium in 2017 and two outright top ten finishes at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour in three years, Trofeo Motorsport returns to the mountain this year with a new-look team to ch more >>

Five Porsche 911 GT3 R will begin the new decade Down Under with Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, as the German marque aims to defend its Bathurst 12 Hour crown with three regional customer teams aiming high at Mount Panorama. After helping Denn more >>

At the beginning of February, the ‘Bathurst 12 Hour’ in Australia kicks off the 2020 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) in which the BMW M6 GT3 will contest the international GT race series once again. Walkenhorst Motorsport will be the race team and will be strengthened by BMW works drivers. The 2020 IGTC season is made up of five races in countries on five continen more >>

- Fong/Fontana and Kim/Ma join Silver and Am Cup classes Zun Motorsport Crew are switching to GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS full-time this year with two new-for-2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3s.The Chinese team, which made a one- more >>

• Europe's leading GT series welcomes fresh talent for 2020 season• Newcomers to field Bentley, McLaren and Mercedes-AMG machinery• Lamborghini ranks bolstered by returning effort more >>

South Africa’s Bentley Boy, Jordan Pepper is raring to go as the Intercontinental GT Challenge limbers up for its season-opening Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia Sunday 2 February. Pepper once again races for the factory Bentley team in the five-round series, which will move on to Belgium's Spa 24 Hour in July, to Japan for the Suzuka 10 Hour in August, the Indianapolis US 8 Hour more >>