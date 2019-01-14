Permanent-URL:
|
|
BLACK FALCON takes victory in 24 hours Dubai
12.01.2020: BLACK FALCON has won the 15th edition of the 24 hours race in Dubai. Khaled Al Qubaisi (UAE), Ben Barker (UK), Jeroen Bleekemolen (NL), Hubert Haupt (DE) and Manuel Metzger (
BLACK FALCON has won the 15th edition of the 24 hours race in Dubai. Khaled Al Qubaisi (UAE), Ben Barker (UK), Jeroen Bleekemolen (NL), Hubert Haupt (DE) and Manuel Metzger (DE) had gained a little more than four and a half minutes lead with their Mercedes-AMG GT3 #4 thanks to a strong performance at the wheel and a perfect strategy of the team in difficult and changeable weather conditions, when the race had to be stopped with the red flag after seven hours and twenty minutes. Torrential rain had flooded parts of the track and the pit area.
A restart of the race was ruled out in the early morning hours due to the persistently bad weather conditions, so that the positions at the time of the race interruption were classified as final results. With this renewed success, BLACK FALCON celebrates its fifth overall victory in the Dubai 24-hour race and has been the undisputed record winner of the desert classic since 2018.
Strong results in training and qualifying sessions
The driver line-up of the BLACK FALCON Mercedes-AMG GT3 #4 showed a strong performance during the whole race weekend. Khaled Al Qubaisi, Ben Barker, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Hubert Haupt and Manuel Metzger set the second fastest time in qualifying after second place in free practice.
In the subsequent night practice session the quintet strengthened their ambitions for a top position in the race with another second place.
The right strategy makes the difference
Jeroen Bleekemolen opened the race in bright sunshine and was in the leading group from the very first minute with an excellent pace. Metzger then took over the AMG #4 and put pressure on the leaders during his double stint with fast lap times.
After about five hours of racing, Hubert Haupt, who was now at the wheel, and the team decided together on a bold strategy: When it started to rain, the BLACK FALCON Mercedes-AMG GT3 did not come into the pits to change to rain tyres. Haupt mastered the difficult laps with slick tyres on wet surface before the rain eased noticeably and the track dried quickly.
As a result, the team saved one pit stop compared to the competition and was now in the lead with a comfortable gap. Shortly afterwards, as the weather conditions over the Dubai Autodrome worsened again, BLACK FALCON and AMG debutant Ben Barker delivered a strong performance on a partially flooded track until Al Qubaisi got in the car for his first stint. After about seven hours of driving, the race was finally interrupted with the red flag and not restarted.
BLACK FALCON extends title collection
With another overall victory, BLACK FALCON continues the impressive success story at the 24-hour race in Dubai: After 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018, the team from Meuspath celebrates its fifth overall victory this year and its ninth podium place since 2011.
Khaled Al Qubaisi, Jeroen Bleekemolen and Hubert Haupt can now call themselves record winners of the Dubai 24-hour race thanks to their third overall victory each (all with BLACK FALCON). Ben Barker and Manuel Metzger celebrated their first overall victory.
Sean Paul Breslin (Team Principal BLACK FALCON GT): "We are very happy about the fifth overall victory in Dubai, which is special because of the difficult conditions.
The drivers and the team have done a fantastic job. Unfortunately we were not able to show our potential over the whole 24 hours. Many thanks to the entire team and to everyone who made the race possible with their hard work."
BLACK FALCON- also photos
|Missed opportunity for KCMG as 24h Dubai is suspended
12.01.2020
|KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) displayed race-winning potential in the first half of the 2020 Dubai 24 Hours, but its march to the front of the field was halted by a red flag for torrential rain. The persistent conditions meant the race was not resumed. more >>
|Overall and class wins for Mercedes-AMG in rain chaos of the Dubai 24 Hours
11.01.2020
|With the overall win and two further class wins in the Dubai 24-hour race, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is celebrating the 2020 season opener, also the start of the tenth anniversary year of its Customer Racing programme. BLACK FALCON wins the chaotic rain race that had to be stopped after a little over seven hours, scoring the fifth victory for Mercedes-AMG with earlier wins for the SLS AMG GT3 in more >>
|Mathieu Detry 24h Dubai review
11.01.2020
| Mathieu Detry : « Je retire beaucoup de positif ! » Pour ses 23 ans, Mathieu Detry aurait pu rêver d’un meilleur cadeau d’anniversaire. Avec ses équipiers Yannick Mettler, Martin Vedel, Kim Holmgaard et Felice Jelmini, le Bruxellois n’a pas été gâté par la chance lors des 24 more >>
|AC Motorsport Audi takes Hankook 24H DUBAI TCE honours in the rain
11.01.2020
| Belgian team AC Motorsport claimed its maiden Hankook 24H DUBAI TCE division win in a race that was shortened to 7h17m due to torrential rain. After the decision not to continue the race for safety reasons, the team’s Audi RS 3 LMS (#188, Stéphane Perrin / Vincent Radermecker / Tom Boonen / Gilles Magnus / Matthew Taskinen) was classified as the winner. more >>
|Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG wins rain-shortened 15th Hankook 24H DUBAI, results
11.01.2020
|The Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 with starting number 4 and drivers Khaled Al Qubaisi from the UAE, Ben Barker from the UK, Hubert Haupt and Manuel Metzger from Germany and Jeroen Bleekemolen from The Netherlands was confirmed as the winner of the 15th edition of the Hankook 24H DUBAI. For the first time in the event’s history, the full duration couldn’t be completed.
more >>
|Two podium finishes and class victory for Audi Sport in Dubai
11.01.2020
|Dubai 24 Hours stopped due to heavy rain Podiums for Car Collection Motorsport and MS7 by WRT Class victory for AC Motorsport with Audi RS 3 LMS photo more >>
|24h Dubai suspended due to heavy rainfall
11.01.2020
|At 22.17, extremely heavy rainfall in Dubai let to a red flag being shown to the competitors of the HANKOOK 24H DUBAI 2020. The weather conditions have heavily impacted the entire city and the infrastructures of Dubai Autodrome.Despite the best effort of Dubai Autodrome st more >>
|KCMG show impressive pace in opening half of 24h Dubai
11.01.2020
|• KCMG driver Andy Yan sets fastest lap on board #122 Honda Civic Type R TCR• Race suspended after heavy rain KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) showed race-winning pace in the first half of the Dubai 24 more >>
|24 Dubai standings after around 13 hours - Black Falcon Mercedes in lead
11.01.2020
|24h DUBAI 2020Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 202013 hours remaining Khaled Al Qubaisi in #4 Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 2016 stays in lead as Duwo Luxembourg's Dylan Pereira stay also in 21st. more >>
|24h Dubai standings after 11 hours race - Black Falcon still in lead, Duwo 21st
10.01.2020
|24h DUBAI 2020Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 202013 hours remaining Khaled Al Qubaisi in #4 Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 2016 stays in lead as Duwo Luxembourg's Pereira is now on 21st. more >>
|24h Dubai Standings after 8 hours race - Black Falcon Mercedes on top
10.01.2020
|24h DUBAI 2020Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 202016h03 hours remaining #4 Black Falcon's Khaled Al Qubaisi in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 2016 leads - Luxembourg team DUWO with now Dylan Pereira is on 22nd. more >>
|Spectacular racing in opening hours Hankook 24H DUBAI
10.01.2020
|At 15.00 hrs local time, His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum waved the flag of the United Arab Emirates to send the 65-car field underway for the 15th running of the Hankook 24H DUBAI. Once again, the original endurance race in the Gulf region serves as the season opener of the 24H SERIES powered by Hankook and has attracted a packed field of GTs and touring cars featuring teams and more >>
|24h Dubai standings after 6h race - Black Falcon in lead, Duwo at 22
10.01.2020
|24h DUBAI Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 2020To go: 18 h #4 Ben Barker on Black Falcon Mercedes leads after 6 hours race in Dubai. Luxembourg team DUWO Racing is on 22nd place now Dylan Pereira at the wheel of the Porsche 991-II Cup more >>
|24h Dubai standings after 3h race - Barwell leads
10.01.2020
|24h DUBAI Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 2020To go: 21 h #77 Adrian Amstutz on Barwell Motorsport's Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo leads for the moment after 3 hours race in Dubai. Luxembourg team DUWO Racing with Dylan Pereira is on 23rd place with Sergey Peregudov at the wheel of more >>
|24h Dubai standings after 1h45 - Car Collection Audi in lead
10.01.2020
|24h DUBAI Dubai AutodromeFriday, January 10th 2020To go: 22:45:20 Markus Winkelhock leads the field in 24 Hours of Dubai in the Car Collection Audi - Duwo Racing Luxembourg with Dylan Pereira was on 10th place. more >>
|24h Dubai GT and TCE qualifying results overall and by class
09.01.2020
|15th 24 Dubai 2020Dubai AutodromeThursday, January 9th 2020
Res more >>
|Colin White secures second consecutive TCE pole for CWS Engineering Ginetta in Hankook 24H DUBAI
09.01.2020
|Repeating his team’s qualifying success from last year at the same venue, Colin White unleashed the full potential of his CWS Engineering Ginetta G55 (#278, Colin White / Bradley Scorer / Jean-François Brunot / Fraser Robertson / Adam Hatfield) to put the car on TCE division pole position for the 15th running of the Hankook 24H DUBAI. more >>
|Maro Engel and Toksport WRT give Mercedes-AMG its first Hankook 24H DUBAI pole since 2017
09.01.2020
|German Maro Engel, a former winner of the FIA GT World Cup, hadn’t raced at Dubai Autodrome since 2017, but that didn’t prevent him from claiming the outright pole position for this week’s 15th running of the Hankook 24H DUBAI. A lap time of 1m57.490s at more >>
|Bonk Motorsport startet beim 24h-Rennen Dubai in das Motorsportjahr 2020
08.01.2020
|Saisonauftakt in FernostTraditionell startet Bonk Motorsport recht früh in die Motorsportsaison. Auch 2020 tritt das Team beim 24-Stunden-Rennen in Dubai (9.-11. Januar) an, in diesem Jahr mit drei Fahrzeugen. Teamchef Michael Bon more >>
|BLACK FALCON returns to Dubai for the first race of the season
08.01.2020
|For BLACK FALCON, the 24-hours race in Dubai traditionally kicks off the motorsport season. In 2020, the team from Meuspath will participate for the 15th time in the desert marathon on the Arabian Peninsula, which will be held at the Dubai Autodrome on 10 and 11 January 2020. more >>
|24h Dubai -Peugeot and Honda complete the field
08.01.2020
|The field of the 24H Dubai is completed by the Nordschleife Racing Peugeot 308 and the KC Motorsport Group Honda Civic Type R.Four Frenchmen - Thierry Boyer, Philippe Baffoun, Thierry Chkon more >>
|24H Series - AC Motorsports leads the Audi patrol
08.01.2020
|Audi is represented by four RS 3 LMS cars. The most competitive of them appears to be the AC Motorsport entry that finished runner up in the 2019 season. The car run by the Belgian outfit will be driven by TCR Europe more >>
|24H Dubai- Autorama Motorsport defends the title
08.01.2020
|Last year’s race winner and reigning champion Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing tops the entry list with two Volkswagen Golf GTI cars. The Swiss team has retained only one if his 2019 regular drivers, Yannick Mettler more >>
|24H Series The Dubai 24-hour race opens the new season
08.01.2020
|The 24-hour race at the Dubai Autodrome will take place this week, from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11. The competition, held for the 15th consecutive year, has become a traditional opener to the car racing international season and counts as the fi more >>
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 and GT4 in the Dubai 24 Hours*
07.01.2020
|
4 GT3-PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 BLACK FALCON Khaled Al Qubaisi (UAE), Ben Barker (GBR), Jeroen Bleekemolen (NED), Hubert Haupt (GER), Manuel Metzger (GER)10 GT3-PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 more >>
|Mercedes-AMG and BLACK FALCON aiming at fifth Dubai victory
07.01.2020
|The new Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be making its official competition debut for 2020 in the season opener at Dubai (9-11 January). Next to an overhauled design, the car also shines with numerous technical optimisations. Here, the teams SPS automotive performance (#10) more >>
|Oman's Al-Zubair joins HTP Winward Motorsport for Hankook 24h Dubai 2020
07.01.2020
|HANKOOK 24HR DUBAI 2020Dubai Autodrome, January 9th-11th, 2020 Oman’s Al-Faisal Al-Zubair will tackle his second endurance race this weekend when he teams up with HTP Winward Motorsport to tackle the Hankook 24Hr Dubai 2020 in a four more >>
|Mathieu Detry 24h Dubai preview
06.01.2020
|« Flatté d’être recruté par une équipe internationale » Ce vendredi, le jour de ses 23 ans, Mathieu Detry sera pour la première fois au départ des 24 Heures de Dubaï. Associé à Yannick Mettler, Martin Vedel, Kim Holmgaard et Felice Jelmini, le Bruxellois visera la victoire dans more >>
|Christopher Brück feiert seine Premiere beim 24h Rennen von Dubai
06.01.2020
|Die Motorsportsaison 2020 beginnt für Christopher Brück bereits frühzeitig mit einem echten Highlight. So wird der Rennprofi aus Köln vom 09.-11. Januar 2020 erstmalig beim 24h-Rennen von Dubai an den Start gehen. Gemeinsam mit Maximilian Götz, Maximilian Buhk und Al Faisal Al Zubair pilotiert Brück für die Mannschaft von HTP Winward Motorsport einen Mercedes- more >>
|2020 circuit racing season gets underway with 15th running Hankook 24H DUBAI - entry list
03.01.2020
|Gradually, it has become a tradition like the New Year’s Concert in Vienna or the ski jumping in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: for the 15th consecutive year, Dubai Autodrome will be hosting the Hankook 24H DUBAI, the opening round of the 2020 24H SERIES Continents powered by Hankook. more >>
|Close to 80 entries already confirmed for the 15th annual Hankook 24H DUBAI
24.12.2019
|PROVISIONAL ENTRY LIST here
There’s less than three weeks more >>
|KCMG returns to 24h Dubai 2020 with Honda Civic Type R TCR
20.12.2019
|KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) will contest the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours (9-11 January), with its 2019 line-up returning to the #122 Honda Civic Type R TCR as they look to kick off the new decade with victory. After a successful season with the Honda Civ more >>
|Entries now open for the 15th annual Hankook 24H DUBAI in 2020
13.05.2019
|Teams and drivers can now register to compete at the 15th annual Hankook 24H DUBAI, the major international endurance race for GTs, touring cars and 24H SERIES silhouette machines that is scheduled to take place on 9-10-11 January 2020. > Register more >>
|Kuwait racing driver Khaled Al Mudhaf takes a second impressive career victory at Dubai 24H
17.01.2019
|....with Leipert Motorsports LamborghiniJanuary 17th 2019Dubai Autodrome – Dubai 24hr• Khaled Al Mudhaf dedicates this win to his beloved country of Kuwait • Khaled Al Mudhaf, Kuwait’s more >>
|Difficult start into the season at Dubai 24H for BLACK FALCON
15.01.2019
|Team BLACK FALCON has completed the opening event of 2019, the Hankook 24H Dubai, with one of their pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries coming home 15th after a challenging but exciting race. The team were unlucky with some Code 60 safety periods e more >>
|KCMG Nissan GT-R's strong pace goes unrewarded in Dubai 24h
15.01.2019
|Both KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars showed promising pace in the Dubai 24 Hour and would have been in podium contention, were it not for a number of unfortunate issues.After a strong qualifying performance by Joshua Burdon, the #35 more >>
|Leipert Motorsport starts the new season with an impressive class win at the 24h race in Dubai
14.01.2019
|The prestigious 24-hour race in Dubai (UAE) was excellently performed by the Leipert Motorsport team. At the first endurance race of the season, the team once again celebrated the SPX class victory with a strong driver quintet in the Arabian desert. more >>
|MRS victory in Dubai and two more podiums 24h Dubai 2019
14.01.2019
|The MRS driver line-up of this year’s 24h Dubai consisted of 14 nations and is the most international team of the whole starting grid. 991 class - Porsche 991 GT3 Cup#979 - Olivier Baharian / Thierry Blaise / Manuel Ni more >>
|Formula E: Wittmann and Spengler test the BMW iFE.18 in Marrakesh.
13.01.2019
|One day after the Marrakesh E-Prix, BMW i Andretti Motorsport continued testing of the BMW iFE.18. BMW works drivers Bruno Spengler (CAN) and Marco Wittmann (GER) were in action in Morocco as part of the official rookie tests for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. more >>