Podium for HRT at the Nürburgring
07.09.2020: The HAUPT RACING TEAM (#4) finished third in round two of the Endurance Cup within the GT World Challenge Europe. The #5 Mercedes-AMG GT3 fought back superbly to finish sixth in the Silver Cup.
Overall podium for HAUPT RACING TEAM
Mercedes-AMG Team HRT (#4): 3rd place
HAUPT RACING TEAM (#5): 6th place in the Silver Cup
An eventful start to the six-hour race saw Vincent Abril, who started ninth in the #4 AM Solutions Mercedes-AMG GT3, climb three positions into sixth place. HRT team owner Hubert Haupt, at the wheel of the number 5 car, had to start from the pit lane, as the team needed to replace an engine after qualifying.
Luca Stolz, who took over from Abril in the number 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3, spent his entire stint battling for the podium places in a race dominated by changes in position and safety car phases, before handing over to Maro Engel to bring the car home. Engel also stayed in touch with the leaders. After a very good final pit stop, he went on the offensive and eventually finished third to score valuable points for the HAUPT RACING TEAM.
Hubert Haupt made up more than ten positions in his stint, before handing over to Sergei Afanasiev, who continued the fightback in the number 5 car. Joel Camathias was the last man at the wheel of the red and black Mercedes-AMG GT3. He crossed the finish line in 27th place overall and sixth in the Silver Cup competition.
The HAUPT RACING TEAM returns to action next weekend at the fourth event in the GT World Challenge Europe. Circuit Magny-Cours hosts round two of the Sprint Cup in the SRO series.
Hubert Haupt, HRT team owner / driver HAUPT RACING TEAM (#5)
“A top result for our number 4! The guys more than earned the podium finish with a perfect performance. Porsche was simply superior and unbeatable this weekend. In the case of our #5 car, we must still improve our performance. We are not yet where we want to be, or where we belong.”
Sean Paul Breslin, Team Principal HRT
“I am very proud of the whole HRT team for the fantastic job they did this weekend. Generally speaking, it was a great result, with third place overall and sixth place in the Silver Cup. I am looking forward to Magny-Cours next weekend.”
Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT (#4)
“I think we produced a brilliant performance today. The whole team did a super job. Particularly in the final pit stop. We were just lacking that little bit of luck you need in some situations, otherwise we could perhaps have done even better. Nonetheless, third place is a good result. We can build on that. We are looking forward to Magny-Cours next week.”
Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT (#4)
“You can see from the state of the car at the end of the race that it was a hard-fought race. I am very happy with third place. The team gave it everything in that last pit stop, and that made the podium possible.”
Joel Camathias, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT (#5)
“Personally, I am happy with the race, even though it was a tough weekend. We started from the pit lane and finished sixth in our class. The whole team did a super job. I am glad that the HRT team gave me this opportunity.”
- Haupt Racing - photos SRO
|First points for SPS Automotive Performance in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup
07.09.2020
|SPS automotive performance picked up its first points in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe at the Nürburgring. The trio of Christian Hook, Florian Scholze and Nico Bastian (all GER) finished ninth in the PRO-AM catego more >>
|A double Top 5 and some regrets for the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT at the Nürburgring
07.09.2020
|After having taken the lead at the opening of the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe in Imola, the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT has placed its two cars in the Top 5 with the 4th place in the #31 of Mirko Bortolotti-Rolf Ineichen-Kelvin van der Linde and the 5th position in the #32 of Dries Vanthoor-Charles Weerts-Christopher Mies. more >>
|Bad luck for Emil Frey Racing at Nürburgring weekend
07.09.2020
|• 48 GT3-cars on the grid• #163 discontinues race following contact with Porsche• Ricardo Feller retires #14 due to health reasonsPrivate Testing Session - Thursday more >>
|Double podium for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup at the Nürburgring
07.09.2020
|Customer Racing: GT World Challenge Europe Endurance CupAfter the second Endurance Cup round of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport again has podium results to celebrate. Mercedes- more >>
|Dinamic Motorsport conquers the Nürburgring to give Porsche resounding home triumph - race results
06.09.2020
|• Italian squad takes commanding victory with Engelhart/Müller/Cairoli• Garage 59 Aston Martin earns Silver Cup honours, Orange1 FF Racing Lamborghini takes Pro-Am• Action-packed six-hour race delivers drama from start to finish more >>
|Porsche secures front-row lockout as GPX Racing beats Dinamic Motorsport to Nürburgring pole - results
05.09.2020
• Pace and consistency from #40 GPX crew earns top spot as Porsche takes centre stage• Lamborghini, Audi, Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari and Bentley also represented in overall top 10& more >>
|GT World Europe Nürburgring Free Practice 1 classification - Marciello fastest
05.09.2020
|GT World Europe Nürburgring Saturday, September 5th 2020
SRO also p more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS confirms return to 10-round championship in 2021
04.09.2020
|• Return to familiar 10-round schedule at world-class circuits• Calendar split equally between Endurance Cup and Sprint Cup • GT4 European Series confirms six-event calendar for 2021
more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS provisional calendar 2021 - Sprint and Endurance
04.09.2020
|2021 Provisional Calendars16-18 April - Monza, Italy (Endurance)1-2 May - Brands Hatch, UK (Sprint) 7-9 May or 14-16 May - TBA (Endurance) 28-30 May - Circuit Paul Ricard, France (Endurance)18-20 June - Zandvoort, Netherlands (Sprint)2-4 July - Misano, Italy (Sprint)29 July &nd more >>
|Ollie Wilkinson ready for Nürburgring McLaren debut
01.09.2020
|Ollie Wilkinson can tick off another item on his bucket list come 5th-6th September, as the McLaren Professional Driver takes on the Nürburgring in Germany for the first time, in the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup. more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS set for six-hour showdown at the Nürburgring
28.08.2020
|• Endurance Cup returns to German venue with expanded six-hour format• Grid grows to 48 cars for final long-distance race before Total 24 Hours of Spa• Germany commentary added alongside established English and French options
more >>
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT double up at Misano as Vanthoor and Weerts seal second Sprint Cup victory
09.08.2020
|• Belgian duo secure second win from three in Sprint Cup opener• CMR capture maiden victory with Bentley as #108 crew take Sprint Cup honours • Sky Tempesta Racing Ferrari wins again in Pro-Am thanks to Froggatt and Cheever III more >>
|GT World Challenge Misano sprint race 3 classification - victory for Weerts/ Vanthoor
09.08.2020
|GTWC powered by AWS Sprint Cup Round 2Misano World CircuitSunday, August 9th 20201 32 Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor Belgian Audi Club Team WR more >>
|Marciello and Boguslavskiy combine to give AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG victory in second Misano contest
09.08.2020
|• #88 Mercedes-AMG wins from pole as Boguslavskiy soaks up late-race pressure • Palette and Gachet earn second successive Silver Cup triumph in #26 Sainteloc Audi• Pro-Am honours for #52 AF Corse Ferrari of Machiels and Bertolini more >>
|GT World Europe Sprint Cup Misano race 2 classification - victory for AKKA ASP
09.08.2020
|GTWC powered by AWS Sprint Cup Round 2Misano World CircuitSunday, August 9th 20201 88 Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello AKKA ASP Merce more >>
|GT World Sprint Cup Misano Qualifying 3 - Neubauer/Panis on pole
09.08.2020
|GTWC powered by AWS Sprint Cup Round 2Misano World CircuitSunday, August 9th 2020Qualifying 3 / Misano / 2020 Results1 15 Silver Cup Thomas Neubaue more >>
|GT World Europe Sprint Cup Misano Race 1 classification - Weerts/Vanthoor victorious
08.08.2020
|GTWC powered by AWS Sprint Cup Round 2Misano World CircuitSaturday, August 8th 2020STARTED: 22 CLASSIFIED: 19 NOT CLASSIFIED: 3 DISQUALIFIED: 0
1 32 C.Weerts/D.Vanthoor Belgian Audi Club Team W more >>
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT sweeps to one-two finish in opening Misano contest
08.08.2020
|• Vanthoor/Weerts lead Van der Linde/Tomita to continue Audi squad’s winning run• CMR Bentley third after early lead battle with Tech 1 Lexus• Sainteloc Audi captures Silver Cup win, Sky Tempesta Ferrari takes Pro-Am honours more >>
|SPS Automotive Performance line up with two cars in Misano
05.08.2020
|This weekend, SPS automotive performance is at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the next races in the GT World Challenge Europe. This is the first Sprint Cup event of the season and sees three races held on one weekend for the first time.
more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS hits full speed as Sprint Cup returns at Misano
31.07.2020
|• Highly competitive 23-car field confirmed for Sprint Cup launch• Trio of races scheduled, opening run set for sunset start on Saturday evening GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS will hit more >>
|An actual - and very real - podium for GPX Racing!
29.07.2020
| GPX Racing – GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup,Round 1, Imola, 25-26 July 2020Since the beginning of July the GPX Racing team has announced a title in e-sport and unveiled a legendary livery. To these it has just adde more >>
|Tech1 Racing -Pole position and P4 in the Silver Cup race in Imola
28.07.2020
|Qualifying: P1 Silver Cup (P7 général)Race : P4 Silver Cup (P19 général)The Tech1 Racing team came to the Imola circuit last weekend for the GT World Challenge Europe season debut, postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. more >>
|A podium finish for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe season opener
28.07.2020
|An action-packed season opener of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS results into a podium finish for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The AKKA ASP Team entry with starting number 88, driven by Timur Boguslavskiy, Felipe Fraga and Raffaele Marciello, finished third in the overall classification. Various safety car interventions marked the three-hour race in which the Customer Racing Tea more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe: Boutsen Ginion sixth at season-opener
28.07.2020
|It proved to be a difficult season-opener for Boutsen Ginion Racing in the GT World Challenge Europe. At Imola (ITA), BMW works driver Nick Yelloly (GBR), Karim Ojjeh (KSA) and Gilles Vannelet (FRA) crossed the finish line in sixth place in th more >>
|Dominant Audi performance at Imola
27.07.2020
|The Audi Sport customer racing teams made their mark on the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season opener with a pole position and victory. An Audi R8 LMS was already at the front in qualifying at Imola: Attempto Racing captured the pole position with Kim-Luis Schramm as well as Audi Sport drivers Mattia Drudi and Frédéric Vervisch. more >>
|Emil Frey Racing - Best Lamborghini Team at the season opener in Imola
27.07.2020
|• Free Practice used for set-up optimization• International starting grid with 46 cars• Excellent results for EFR: P10 for #163 and P12 for #14
28. more >>
|The Belgian Audi Club Team WRT in winning form in Imola
26.07.2020
|The long wait of fans and participants was finally rewarded: the first race of the GT Word Challenge Europe on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari was captivating. By winning this three-hour race with its trio Matthieu Vaxivière-Kelvin van der Linde-Mirko Bortolotti, the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT directly showed its ambitions!
more >>
|Immaculated Imola GT World Challenge Europe debut for Ollie Wilkinson and McLaren
26.07.2020
|McLaren professional Driver Ollie Wilkinson and Factory Drivers Joe Osborne and Rob Bell gave the McLaren 720S GT3 an outstanding GT World Challenge Europe debut at Imola, taking the Optimum Motorsport machine from 22nd to finish eighth and score their maiden points of the season. more >>
|Haupt Racing Team with tough season opener in Imola
26.07.2020
|The season opener of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS in Imola today did not bring the result HAUPT RACING TEAM has wished for. The #4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the colors of AM Solutions finished 15th, the #5 car had to retire early. & more >>
|A podium finish for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe season opener
26.07.2020
|Customer Racing: GT World Challenge Europe Endurance CupAn action-packed season opener of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS results into a podium finish for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The AKKA ASP Team entry with startin more >>
|ROWE RACING starts the European GT World Challenge in sixth place after a strong recovery in Imola
26.07.2020
|Dirk Werner, Julien Andlauer and Klaus Bachler in the Porsche 911 GT3 R with the #99 make up twelve places in the race / bad luck before qualifyingROWE RACING has made a positive start to the European GT World Challenge with a stron more >>
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT back on the top step as GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS returns at Imola
26.07.2020
|• Eagerly anticipated season launches with action-packed contest • Audi squad captures impressive victory with trio of Bortolotti/Van der Linde/Vaxiviere• Silver Cup glory for Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini, Garage 59 Aston Martin wins Pro-Am more >>
|No luck for SPS Automotive Performance in Imola
26.07.2020
|At the start of the GT World Challenge Europe on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola SPS automotive performance was unfortunately unlucky. After only a few laps the team from Willsbach had to abandon the 3-hour race. The long awaited start into the more >>
|Imola GT World Challenge Europe race classification - Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Belgium #31 takes win
26.07.2020
|GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE powered by AWSIMOLASunday, July 26th 2020
more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe by AWS Imola combined qualifying classification - Attempto Audi with Vervisch on pole
25.07.2020
|GTWC powered by AWS Endurance Cup Round 1Combined QualifyingImolaSaturday, JUly 25th 2020STARTED: 46 CLASSIFIED: 46 NOT CLASSIFIED: 0 DISQUALIFIED: 01 66 M.Drudi/K.Schramm/F.Vervisch (Attempto Racing) more >>
|Attempto Racing Audi on pole for GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS opener at Imola
25.07.2020
|• #66 crew of Drudi, Schramm and Vervisch secure top spot at Italian venue• Tech 1 Lexus takes impressive Silver Cup pole, Tempesta Ferrari leads Pro-Am• Full 46-car field completes ultra-competitive qualifying session at Imola more >>
|Imola GT Europe Free Practice 2 classification #31 WRT Audi on top
24.07.2020
|GT EUROPEAN CHALLENGEIMOLAFriday, July 24th 2020
more >>
|GT World Challenge Europe Imola, paid practice classification, Belgian WRT #31 on top
24.07.2020
|GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPECircuit IMOLAFriday, July 24th 20201 31 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 1:41.723 more >>
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT - An exceptional season, but the same ambitions for success
24.07.2020
|
Finally! After long months of forced interruption, the GT World Challenge Europe takes off this weekend on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The flagship European GT3 competition has changed its name, but the competition formerly known as the Blancpain GT S more >>