Permanent-URL:
|
|
Top ten finish for Haupt Racing Team
29.08.2020: The 6-hour highlight race at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife was a mix of fortune and misfortune for HAUPT RACING TEAM. The #17 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT classified in 6th position after an astounding chase.
After a promising start into the fif
The 6-hour highlight race at the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife was a mix of fortune and misfortune for HAUPT RACING TEAM. The #17 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT classified in 6th position after an astounding chase.
After a promising start into the fifth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) the #6 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT AutoArenA had a massive crash in the second lap of the race. Also the #16 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT which was in a secure top three position was involved in a collision and could not continue the race.
#17 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT: 6th position
#16 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT: DNF with broken suspension
#6 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT AutoArenA: crash forced early retirement
It was a promising start by setting the fastest time of all Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the 162 cars strong field. Manuel Metzger in the #16 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT secured starting position four with a time of 7m59.253s. The #6 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Team HRT AutoArenA started from 10th place and the #17 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT from 16th position.
At the race start Maro Engel in the #16 car immediately made a statement and moved up to second place. Patrick Assenheimer behind the wheel of the #6 car and Nico Bastian in car #17 had a tough start and frequent duels but kept a steady pace on position 15 and 16 respectively.
But the promising beginning was not to last. An unfortunate collision caused by a competitor at the Döttinger Höhe resulted in a massive crash of the #6 Mercedes-AMG GT3 – only two laps into the race. Patrick Assenheimer luckily remained uninjured. Shortly after, car #16 with Maro Engel – who was showing a fantastic race in third position at this time – had contact while lapping a slower car. As a result, the rear suspension broke and forced the team to retire in lap 7.
As the race unfolded all eyes were on car #17. They pitted strategically early and Hubert Haupt took over from Nico Bastian securing the momentarily lead. Haupt showed a steady stint before handing over to Philip Ellis – who did a solid stint and Gabriele Piana continued the chase. Hubert Haupt, taking over for the final stint, finished finally 6th after 41 laps.
The next race for HAUPT RACING TEAM is the third round of the GT World Challenge Europe at the Nürburgring on 6 September.
Hubert Haupt, team owner HRT and driver #17
“Unfortunately, we’ve lost car #6 due to a unnecessary crash caused by a competitor early in the race and had the same misfortune with our car #16. Due to an optimized pit stop we were even leading the race for a while with car #17 and were able to finish in 6th position.
All in all it was a tough weekend and we are too slow – especially on the straights. So there will be some work to do until the 24h race end of September.”
Sean Paul Breslin, team principal, HRT
“NLS 5 was our last chance to prepare for the 24h Nürburgring. We had difficult conditions for the team today with two early retirements and a 6th position for car #17. Now we go forward with the team and a good preparation for the 24h Nürburgring.”
Patrick Assenheimer, driver, #6 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT AutoArenA
“After a hard-fought start and tough duels, the unfortunate collision followed and resulted in me spinning and flipping the car. Fortunately, you don't have that kind of situation very often. I'm fine and therefore keep on racing.”
Maro Engel, driver, #16 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
“I feel sorry for the team. As I was about to lap, I had some contact with a competitor, we met side by side at the apex and as a result the suspension broke. Until then, the car was running great and it was fun to drive. Even though with today’s misfortune I hope that we’ll be back stronger for the 24H Nürburgring.”
Nico Bastian, driver, #17 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
“Starting position 16 was certainly not a highlight. Unfortunately, we were unlucky in qualifying, so we decided on a very short first stint to get out of the traffic. It also helped that I got off to a good start and was able to make up a few positions in the first lap. The strategy worked and I had a clear run, a good pace and we were able to place ourselves in the top ten finally.”
- Haupt Racing Team -
|First and third place for Ferrari at the Six Hours of Nürburgring
29.08.2020
|Living up to the hype, the ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen gifted spectators with a thrill-packed show as Racing One celebrated a spectacular win in the SP9 AM class, with Octane 126 scooping third place in the Pro category.The 168 entrants signed up fo more >>
|Rowe 6h Race Nürburgring, top 20 - winner is 29 Audi team with Drudi, Mies and Van der Linde
29.08.2020
|ROWE 6h RACENürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 29th 2020The winners of the 6h race are #29 Drudi / Mies / Van Der Linde (Audi R8 LMS GT3) ahead of the Audi Team #32 Bortolotti / Frijns / Haase / Winkelhock (Audi R8 LMS GT3) more >>
|Rowe 6h Race Nürburgring best in classes after 3hours
29.08.2020
|ROWE 6h RACENürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 29th 2020 Blick in die Klassen - SP10:#192 Schrey / Fischer / Piana (BMW M4 GT4)#1 Fübrich / Griessner / Naumann (BMW M4 GT4)#166 Blickle / Steinhaus / 'DER BOMMEL' (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4) more >>
|Rowe 6h Race Nürburgring top 10 after lap 16 - #26 Ferrari on top
29.08.2020
|ROWE 6h RACENürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 29th 2020 Standings at the Nürburgring Endurance Series after lap 161. #26 Grossmann / Ludwig (Ferrari 488 GT3)2. #17 Haupt / Ellis / Piana (Me more >>
|Rowe 6h Race Nürburgring top 20 after 10 laps - Haupt Mercedes in lead
29.08.2020
|ROWE 6h RACENürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 29th 202013:32 Top 20 Standings after round 10 at Nürburgring Nordschleife1. #17 Haupt / Ellis / Piana (Mercedes-AMG GT3)2. #26 Grossmann / Ludwig ( more >>
|ROWE 6h race Nurburgring top 20 at the start - #29 Audi upfront, livestream, livetiming
29.08.2020
|ROWE 6h RACENürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 29th 2020Audi upfront in the Nürburgring Endurance Series 6 Hour race ahead of Mercedes and BMWLivestream and Livetiming at the startpage from AutoMobilSport.com too more >>
|Edoardo Liberati set for Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie 6-hour race - livestream
28.08.2020
|The Italian racing driver will pair with Josh Burdon, Alexandre Imperatori in a KCMG-run Porsche 911 GT3 R car Edoardo Liberati is set for the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie race #5 scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 29th August, afte more >>
|BLACK FALCON will start with strong driver line-ups at the NLS season highlight
27.08.2020
|Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie - Preview Round 5 2020 This Saturday (29.08.2020) BLACK FALCON is starting the second half of the season of the Nürburgring Long Distance Series (NLS) featuring three cars. At the traditional NLS more >>
|ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr Cup race: Impressive aerial shots from the Green Hell
26.08.2020
|The livestream of the Nürburgring Endurance Series will be significantly enhanced once again at the ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr Cup Race. For the first time, in addition to the cameras at the track, in the racing cars and in the paddock, a helicopter will also be used for the first time, which will provide impressive pictures from the Green Hell. more >>
|KCMG makes final 24h Nürburgring preparations NLS 5
26.08.2020
|KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) makes its final preparations for the Nürburgring 24 Hours this weekend during round five of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS, previously VLN). The Hong Kong squad impressed in its first two series outings in the P more >>
|Nürburgring Endurance Series - Season's highlight with record number of starters, entry list
26.08.2020
|Preliminary entrance listThe ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr Cup Race will live up to its role as the season highlight of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. A record field of 168 participants has entered for the fifth race of the year. 485 dri more >>
|Spectators admitted to the ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr Cup race
25.08.2020
|Good news for the fans of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. For the first time in the Corona season, spectators will be admitted to the Grand Prix circuit. Today the Nürburgring has received clearance from the Ahrweiler district administration. The BMW M more >>
|Team Heusinkveld celebrates first win in Green Hell - Digital Nürburgring Endurance Series by VCO
16.08.2020
|• Adam Christodoulou, Mats-Thorge Huthsfeldt and Jan Sentkowski win round seven of the Digital Nürburgring Endurance Series powered by VCO.• Team BMW Bank and MANN-FILTER Team HTP-WINWARD complete podium in NIMEX 3-hour race.&bul more >>
|Virtual racing at prime time: Round seven of the DNLS powered by VCO
13.08.2020
|- The Digital Nürburgring Endurance Series powered by VCO enters the last third of the season- Motor sport equipment supplier NIMEX is partner of the seventh DNLS run- Beitske Visser debuts in the virtual Nordschleife Championship more >>
|BMW Junior Team: New M cars, M track day and social media coaching.
10.08.2020
|The BMW Junior Team has an eventful week behind them, even without any racing. It started with Markus Flasch, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH, presenting them with three new BMW M cars. Dan Harper (GBR), Max Hesse (GER) and Neil Verhagen (USA) now have the keys to a BMW M2 Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 l/100 km; combined more >>
|Triple M Power for the BMW Junior Team: BMW Motorsport youngsters receive BMW M cars
05.08.2020
|The legendary BMW Junior Team is revived for 2020. In 1977, the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW Motorsport GmbH at that time, Jochen Neerpasch, came up with the idea of providing professional development for the three talented racers Eddie Cheever, Marc Surer and Manfred Winkelhock, paving the way for them to make it to the elite classes of racing. more >>
|BMW Junior Team: Successful debut in the BMW M4 GT4
04.08.2020
|After three races in the BMW M240i Racing and class victory in round three of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the BMW Junior Team made its first appearance in the BMW M4 GT4 in the fourth race of the season. Dan Harper (GBR), Max Hesse (GER) and Neil Ver more >>
|NLS: ROWE Racing wins fourth race of the season
04.08.2020
|The BMW M6 GT3 was the dominant force in race four of this season’s Nürburgring Endurance Series on the Nordschleife (GER). After four hours of racing on an initially damp but fast-drying track, the Dutch duo of Nick Catsburg and Stef Dusseldo more >>
|Team Bonk Motorsport with podium in the Eifel
03.08.2020
|The long-standing Audi customer team Bonk Motorsport collected another trophy on the Nordschleife.
Michael Bonk and teammate Hermann Bock clinched third place in the SP3T class in a field of nine contenders at the fourth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series in the more >>
|KCMG shows strong NLS performance as 24h Nürburgring preparations continue
03.08.2020
|KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) put in a strong performance at round four of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS, previously VLN) as preparations for the 24 Hours continue, finishing as the top two Porsches after qualifying on the front row and leading early on. Starting in damp more >>
|More success for Mercedes AMG Team HRT AutoArena with another NLS podium
01.08.2020
|In the fourth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) today, the #6 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT AutoArenA finished third, confirming their previous success. With two victories and a second place in the first three NLS races, HAUPT RACING TEAM has achieved another remarkable result in this year’s Nordschleife season. more >>
|ROWE RACING takes Nürburgring Endurance Series race four victory
01.08.2020
|From rain in qualifying to bright sunshine at the finish - the Eifel weather showed its many facets at the fourth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. In between, there was one thing above all: thrilling racing action. Nicky Catsburg and Stef Dusseldorp mastered the demanding conditions best. more >>
|NLS Nürburgring race 4 Catsburg #BMW 99 takes victory - top 20 result
01.08.2020
|Nürburgring Endurance SeriesNürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 1st 20201 99 F SP9 Pro 1 Catsburg 27 more >>
|Nürburgring Endurance Series race 4 standings at 14h15 top20 - 5 different marques on top 5
01.08.2020
|Nürburgring Endurance SeriesNürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 1st 2020Full results here
1 &nbs more >>
|NLS Nürburgring round 4 top 15 standings at 13h30 #34 BMW in lead
01.08.2020
|Nürburgring Endurance SeriesNürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 1st 2020 1 34 Pittard 10 ----LAP 10 8:23. more >>
|NLS Nürburgring round 4 top 20 - livestream, livetiming
01.08.2020
|Nürburgring Endurance SeriesNürburgring NordschleifeSaturday, August 1st 2020Don't miss livestream and livetimingalso on startpage AutoMobilSport.com1. #23 Shoffner / Hill / Schiller (Mercedes-AMG GT3) more >>
|KCMG aim to capitalise on strong start with Porsche at NLS 4
30.07.2020
|KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) looks to build on its positive first outing with the Porsche 911 GT3 R during round four of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS, previously VLN) this weekend. The Hong Kong squad competed with the storied German manufactu more >>
|Edoardo Liberati quite confident in a good result for round 4 of Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie
29.07.2020
|The Italian racer will share this weekend a KCMG run Porsche with Josh Burdon and Dennis OlsenAfter a three-week break Edoardo Liberati returns to track for the fourth round of Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie scheduled this coming Saturda more >>
|"Who will be half-time champion in 2020? - Entry List for RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen, Nürburgring
29.07.2020
|Due to Corona, the season in the Nürburgring Endurance Series started late. Since the opening race at the end of June, however, things literally went one after the other and on 1 August the fourth race is already on the agenda. The 43rd RCM DMV Grenzlan more >>
|Stefan Wendl interview
22.07.2020
| After a long break from motorsport, the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams returned to the Nürburgring-Nordschleife at the end of June. In the season opener of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, the newly founded Haupt Racing Team (HRT) were runners-up at the first attempt before claiming overall victory in rounds two and three of the season two weeks later. Team GetSpeed P more >>
|BMW Junior Team: First win on the Nordschleife.
14.07.2020
|BMW Junior Team enjoyed two successful races on the Nürburgring (GER) to take an important step towards Permit A and the first competitive appearance in the BMW M4 GT4.
Dan Harper (GBR), Max Hesse (GER) and Neil Verhagen (USA) appeared in two BMW M240i Racing more >>
|BMW M240i Racing Cup: Wins for Team AVIA Sorg Rennsport and FK Performance Motorsport.
14.07.2020
|This weekend, the two wins in the BMW M240i Racing Cup class on the Nordschleife (GER) went to Team AVIA Sorg Rennsport and FK Performance Motorsport. On Saturday, Heiko Eichenberg and Moritz Oberheim (both GER) secured first place ahead of two cars from Pixum CFN T more >>
|BMW teams reach historic sport milestone in NLS double header
14.07.2020
|The Nürburgring Endurance Series season continued this weekend with a double-header on the Nordschleife (GER). BMW teams celebrated numerous successes in the two four-hour races on Saturday and Sunday as they reached a historic sport milestone. Eight class wins in e more >>
|Manuel Metzger celebrates double victory at NLS "Double-Header
14.07.2020
|Six months after the overall victory at the 24-hour race in Dubai Manuel Metzger celebrated a perfect return to the cockpit at the first double event in the history of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS, formerly VLN) after a six-month "corona break": The 34-year-old won NLS season races two (Saturday) and three (Sunday) last weekend. Metzger shared the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 # more >>
|Frikadelli Racing: Mixed feelings after the "Double Header
14.07.2020
|The Frikadelli Racing Team experienced the first "Double Header" in the history of the Nürburgring Endurance Series with mixed feelings. Although in Saturday's race as the best placed Porsche Team they were able to achieve sixth overall place as well as second place in the Pro-Am category, it was confirmed in the third race as well that all nine-people cannot keep up the pace at the more >>
|Mercedes-AMG is celebrating a perfect weekend in the Nürburgring Endurance Series
14.07.2020
|A pair of overall wins, class achievements and podium finishes – The first-ever double-header event in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) saw Mercedes-AMG Motorsport scoring the first pair of victories with the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 that h more >>
|mathilda racing celebrates two class wins with the Cupra TCR at the Nürburgring
14.07.2020
|Great joy at mathilda racing: Last weekend, the Cologne racing team convinced at the second and third round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series with a strong performance. For the first time in the history of the racing series, two races were held in one weekend. more >>
|Mühlner Motorsport - A successful double header weekend
13.07.2020
|Nuerburgring Endurance SeriesWith three wins and a second place from two races with two Porsche in different classes, Mühlner Motorsport can look back on the first double header weekend of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie NLS (formerly VLN) with great satisfaction. As already in the first round the organizers had to react to the situati more >>
|Black Falcon Team with perfect result at the NLS double header
13.07.2020
|Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie - Races 2+3 2020At the first double event in the history of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), BLACK FALCON put in an outstanding performance and achieved a perfect result. After both 4-hour race more >>